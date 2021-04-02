CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Florida Man Matt Gaetz Reportedly Took Ecstacy And Cash-Apped Women To Have Sex With Him

The Republican Congressman is already under federal investigation for trafficking an underage girl.

Key Speakers At Conservative Political Action Conference

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

As if the allegations about a Trump-sympathizing Republican Congressman from Florida about trafficking at least one underage girl weren’t bad enough, a new report says he also used drugs and paid women for sex.

Rep. Matt Gaetz‘s reported use of ecstacy while paying women for sex runs counter to everything the MAGA man purportedly stands. It also added an extra criminal element to the existing federal investigations into Gaetz and one of his acquaintances accused of similar and worse behavior, including a 17-year-old girl who they both allegedly had sex with, the New York Times reported Thursday. Other men linked to Gaetz and his associate, Joel Greenberg, are being investigated by the Department of Justice for the same suspicions.

Gaetz has denied all allegations, but there are apparently receipts — literally.

The New York Times “reviewed receipts from Cash App, a mobile payments app, and Apple Pay that show payments from Mr. Gaetz and Mr. Greenberg to one of the women, and a payment from Mr. Greenberg to a second woman. The women told their friends that the payments were for sex with the two men, according to two people familiar with the conversations.”

Gaetz’s critics point to the figurative writing on the wall for reasons to doubt he’s being truthful. Like the time Gaetz was the only person in the House to vote against a bill combatting human trafficking. While there was widespread outrage at the way he voted against the anti-human trafficking bill in 2017, it hits a little different four years later as Gaetz is being investigated for that very crime.

“Unless there is an overwhelming, compelling reason that our existing agencies in the federal government can’t handle that problem, I vote no because voters in Northwest Florida did not send me to Washington to go and create more federal government,” Gaetz said following his vote. “If anything, we should be abolishing a lot of the agencies at the federal level like the Department of Education, like the EPA and sending that power back to our state governments.”

The element of Gaetz reportedly using illegal drugs was ironic, at best, considering he tried to publicly shame Hunter Biden during a House Judiciary Hearing as part of Trump’s first impeachment inquiry in 2019. At the time, Joe Biden and his son were accused of trying to influence Ukraine’s foreign policy during Barack Obama‘s administration and when Hunter joined the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

A New Yorker article covered an incident in which Hunter was in a crash while driving a rental car. According to the article, the Hertz rental officer on the scene said he discovered a crack pipe in the vehicle and white powder residue.

“I don’t want to make light of anybody’s substance abuse issues,” Gaetz unconvincingly said. “But it’s a little hard to believe that Burisma hired Hunter Biden to resolve their international disputes when he could not resolve his own dispute with Hertz rental car over leaving cocaine and a crack pipe in the car.”

That prompted Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson to publicly remind anybody listening that Gaetz also previously caught a DUI back in 2008.

“The pot calling the kettle black is not something that we should do. I don’t know what members, if any, have had any problems with substance abuse, been busted in DUI,” Johnson said responding to Gaetz. “I don’t know. But if I did, I wouldn’t raise it against anyone…. I don’t think it’s proper.”

Lest we forget that just about a year ago, at the onset of the pandemic, Gaetz complained that an HBCU was getting a small fraction of last year’s $2 trillion stimulus package.

“$13,000,000 in taxpayer funds could be going to families across the nation struggling to put food on the table in the midst of COVID-19,” Gaetz tweeted on March 25, 2020, in apparent resentment. “Instead, it’s going to Howard University.” Gaetz posted a photo of the passage in the legislation’s language and circled it in red ink as if to sound some type of alarm.

“Education is important- but a $13 million check to Howard does not belong in COVID-19 relief,” he ended his misguided Twitter rant with.

That’s just one example of how Gaetz is constantly talking out of his mouth without any context or tact to a particular topic and dripping with racist overtones.

SEE ALSO:

Kamala Harris Checks MAGA Congressman Angry About Coronavirus Stimulus Money For Her HBCU

Let’s Reflect On When Matt Gaetz Was Called Out For His DUI By Hank Johnson

Derek Chauvin Murder Trial For Death Of George Floyd Continues In Minneapolis

Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial: Eyewitnesses Relive The Trauma Of Watching George Floyd Die

36 photos Launch gallery

Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial: Eyewitnesses Relive The Trauma Of Watching George Floyd Die

Continue reading Derek Chauvin’s Murder Trial: Eyewitnesses Relive The Trauma Of Watching George Floyd Die

Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial: Eyewitnesses Relive The Trauma Of Watching George Floyd Die

[caption id="attachment_4119458" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: YouTube / Court TV[/caption] This article will be continuously updated throughout the Derek Chauvin murder trial, which began with jury selection on March 8. UPDATED: 9:00 a.m. ET, April 2 Day 4 of Derek Chuavin's trial brought forth multiple new revelations about George Floyd's personal life as well as the protocol that the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murder was expected to follow. Courteney Ross, who identified herself as Floyd's girlfriend, provided poignant testimony about their relationship and offered crucial insight into her drug use. She said they used opioid pills together and discussed how they tried and failed on multiple occasions to break their addictions. Ross painted a picture of Floyd that showed a God-fearing, kind and loving family man who was battling his own demons -- the antithesis of how the defense is portraying him. Calling Ross to the stand was a successful exercise in both humanizing Floyd and pushing back against the narrative of a violent drug addict, legal analysts said. https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1377645207785717765?s=20 After two EMT's testified about arriving at the scene to find Chauvin and other officers on top of Floyd, the police supervisor who was working May 25 took the stand and addressed the controversial knee restraint the defendant employed. David Pleoger, who has since retired from the Minneapolis Police Department, said Chauvin initially told him Floyd was going "crazy [and] wouldn't go in the back of the squad." But then Pleoger dealt the latest blow to the defense when he undermined their entire strategy of blaming Floyd for his own death. "When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended their restraint," Pleoger testified after the prosecution asked him whether Chauvin used excessive force by kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1377728878999961602?s=20 That testimony followed prosecutors on Wednesday playing yet additional video that was previously unseen to the public, prompting a series of emotional breakdowns from witnesses who provided damning testimony against the defendant. Among the revelations presented in court was Chauvin's stated justification of kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes -- the action that led to the former Minneapolis police officer's murder charge. One of the most compelling witnesses to take the stand was 61-year-old Charles McMillian, a community resident who did not know Floyd but carried on a brief conversation with him during the fateful arrest last May 25. McMillian, who was shown on surveillance video as well as bodycam footage from the multiple officers involved, pleaded with Floyd to calm down. As the footage was replayed in court, McMillian broke down crying and needed to take a brief break before his testimony resumed because he said he felt "helpless." Another witness, Christopher Martin, was working as a cashier at the Cup Foods store where Floyd is accused of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill. Martin testified that he carried "guilt" with him because he is the one who notified the store's manager of the bill before police were notified. "If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided," Martin said. Martin and McMillian were just the latest witnesses who have played a crucial, yet heartbreaking role for the prosecution in the murder trial. Their testimonies on Wednesday came one day after other eyewitnesses, including first responders and local residents who watched as Floyd took his final breath. Former MMA fighter Donald Williams previously supplied the most compelling testimony on Tuesday with a contentious exchange with Chauvin's attorney. During the questioning, Eric Nelson attempted to drill down Williams, who thwarted the attempt at every turn. Social media users marveled at the harsh dual reality of Williams'  restraint while reliving the trauma of watching a man die. https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1376977598518075395?s=20 Williams was seen emotional on the stand after playback of the 911 call he made reporting that he "witnessed a murder." Darnella Frazier, the Minneapolis teen who filmed the chilling footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, recounted her daily trauma in the courtroom. "There have been nights I stayed up apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life," she said. "But it's like not what I should have done, it's what he (Chauvin) should have done." https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1376945937101258754 In another emotional moment, Frazier's nine-year-old cousin took the bench and shared she was disappointed in Chauvin's response when she saw him kneeling on Floyd. https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1376941456330526724?s=20 And an off-duty firefighter said that she felt obligated to stay around the crime scene after Floyd died in order to protect witnesses from the police. https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1377010960767070216?s=20 Day 1 got off to a fast start with the prosecution and defense making their dueling opening arguments, making it apparent the different directions each legal team prefers. The day saw a couple of compelling witnesses as well as one underwhelming one while each side tries to build a case that fits their respective narratives. For the defense, its plan is clear: To blame Floyd's death on the drugs they say he was on at the time of his arrest and downplay Chauvin's involvement, which came in the violent form of a knee applying pressure to the unarmed, handcuffed Black man's neck as he was pinned facedown on a street. Chauvin's defense lawyers say he was simply abiding by his training and should not be held accountable for enforcing the law the way he was instructed to. https://twitter.com/DrStaceyPatton/status/1376578828928180224?s=20 The prosecution countered those claims by immediately showing the jury the video of Floyd's arrest, including new footage, seemingly frame by frame to hammer home their stance that Chauvin intentionally killed the man who was only suspected of passing a counterfeit bill, a decidedly nonviolent offense. Several witnesses were called, including a 911 dispatcher who was able to witness Floyd's death in real-time from surveillance footage filming across the street from the scene. The dispatcher, Jena Scurry, she said at one point she was concerned that the screen froze -- a reference to how long Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck while casually putting his hands in his pockets as onlookers warned of impending death. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQmL9eCYj50 Another witness, Alysha Oyler, was working across the street at a gas station when Chauvin and four other Minneapolis cops tried to arrest Floyd. Oyler eventually got closer and recorded the scene on her phone. However, despite her vantage point, Oyler repeatedly said she couldn't remember specifics and laughed several times awkwardly during moments that were absent of humor. Her testimony didn't seem to contribute much, if anything, to the prosecution as the defense likely reveled in her court appearance. https://twitter.com/BrianWH61287496/status/1376624153382559748?s=20 The final witness of Day 1, however, was widely credited for his testimony that fell in line with the seeming consensus that Chauvin knew what he was doing and wanted to kill Floyd. Donald Williams III, a mixed martial artist who the prosecution established as an expert witness, described the neck restraint employed by Chauvin as deadly. He was one of the people who gathered at the scene outside of the store where the arrest was taking place and verbally warned all of the officers, including Chauvin, that Floyd would die if he didn't ease up the pressure from his neck. In what seemed like a pivotal moment in the trial even though it was only the first day, Williams said he saw Floyd "slowly fade away." https://twitter.com/Ruptly/status/1376836603197468672?s=20 Williams is expected to return to the stand and continue his testimony on Tuesday. Jury selection for the case was completed last week. The fate of Chauvin, who was seen on video casually applying what appeared to be deadly pressure to Floyd's neck for about nine minutes on May 25, now rests in the hands of a 15-person panel that includes three Black men, one Black woman and two women identified as being of "mixed-race." The other nine jurors, including alternates, are white. Members of Floyd's family met Sunday with civil rights leaders for a prayer service that included calls for peace during and after the trial. Rev. Al Sharpton, who was at the vigil at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis, urged people to take a knee Monday morning at 8 a.m. local time, according to the local Fox News affiliate. https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1376455336656265217?s=20 "For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, we are going to take a knee in front of the courthouse to show the world how long it took for Chauvin to have his knee on that neck," Sharpton said. "People didn't understand how long that was," he continued. "Until they stood." Multiple references to the video of Floyd's arrest were made during the vigil, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. "I have faith that he will get convicted," Floyd's brother Philonise said of Chauvin. "Just like everybody who's seen that video because the video is the proof. However, yet another video of Chauvin and Floyd will also be relevant in the trial. That other footage came from a separate encounter between the two men in 2019 during a different traffic stop in which Floyd was accused of drug possession. While critics argue that the footage is irrelevant, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill sided with defense attorneys "that the incident was relevant in that it offers proof of how Floyd’s body responded to drugs he admitted he had taken," the Washington Post reported. https://twitter.com/TheRevAl/status/1376287684835020809?s=20 Cahill has made multiple rulings that have already affected the case's trajectory, including previously denying a motion to delay or move the trial. "Unfortunately, I think the pretrial publicity in this case will continue no matter how long we continue it. Perhaps some of it may, with time, be forgotten by people," Cahill said at the time. "And as far as change of venue, I do not think that that would give the defendant any kind of a fair trial beyond what we are doing here today." That ruling followed Chauvin's attorneys filing the motion as a result of a $27 million Minneapolis city settlement for George Floyd's family. Two jurors were ultimately dismissed over concerns that their impartiality could be tainted by that multi-million dollar settlement. One juror was a white man in his 30s while another was a Hispanic man in his 20s. The dismissal of two jurors is notable but also hints that the perceived fallout over the settlement did not have as large of an effect as thought. "I don't think there is any place in the state of Minnesota that has not been subjected to extreme amounts of publicity on this case," Cahill said for that ruling. Cahill also reinstated the third-degree murder charges that he previously dismissed against Chauvin. That charge has been added to the second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter Chauvin was already facing. https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1370020250142584832?s=20 The additional charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and increases the likelihood of a conviction on at least one of the charges. Cahill's decision was a reversal from his ruling in October to drop the charges on a legal technicality. For the third-degree murder charges to stick, the law requires that someone cause the death of another person while committing an act inherently dangerous to others. After an appeals court ruled against Cahill's decision in October, Cahill changed his stance and reinstated the charge. https://twitter.com/CourtTV/status/1370031762303291398?s=20   Jury selection was initially paused on March 8 to allow Cahill to weigh that additional charge. https://twitter.com/AmudalatAjasa/status/1368949440678072328?s=20   Everybody can agree that justice for Floyd is the primary objective of Chauvin's murder trial. But whether that justice can actually be achieved is a completely different story -- even with the damning evidence of a viral video showing Chauvin, hands in his pockets, almost shrugging while staring indifferently at witnesses warning that he was killing Floyd, and the momentum of a racial reckoning sparked by the death on Memorial Day. [caption id="attachment_4101979" align="alignnone" width="690"] Derek Chauvin. | Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] If you're looking for footage of the killing, you won't find it here. But that fateful moment has prompted a wave of protests demanding change to policing in America in order to invest in the Black and brown communities that are disproportionately affected by law enforcement. [caption id="attachment_4101959" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty[/caption] Earlier this month, the House passed the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, sweeping legislation that reimagines how police departments operate through accountability and transparency. Most relevant to Chauvin's murder trial, the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act aims to hold police accountable in part by collecting data about officers accused of misconduct and worse behavior. Chauvin, who turned 45 on March 19 and has pleaded not guilty, has a history of using brutal neck restraints, other suspects have claimed. Advocates say Chauvin shouldn't even have been working as a police officer on Memorial Day considering his violent past. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is hoping to introduce these claims as evidence of a pattern of Chauvin’s renegade style of policing that also appeared to kill Floyd. Adding insult to literal injury, Chauvin has a notable history of being placed on leave for officer-involved shootings and he remains the subject of “a dozen police conduct complaints that resulted in no disciplinary action.” During his 19-year-career, Chauvin was praised for valor by his department, even after shooting a Black man back in 2008 who survived the shooting. Cahill in October upheld the most serious murder charge against Chauvin in Floyd's death. [caption id="attachment_4101978" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is prosecuting Derek Chauvin's murder trial. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] Chauvin was bailed out in October on a $1 million bond. If convicted, Chauvin -- who began his career with the Minneapolis Police Academy in October 2001 -- could be sentenced to 55 years in prison, effectively spending the rest of his life behind bars. Even though three other Minneapolis police officers were assisting Chauvin when Floyd died, Chauvin will face trial alone. Tou ThaoThomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — the other cops with Floyd — will be tried together, apart from Chauvin, in a trial scheduled to begin in August. The three of them stand charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. NewsOne will be constantly updating this file as the Derek Chauvin murder trial progresses. Check back for developments and keep reading to find compelling photos, video and other key moments from the trial.

Florida Man Matt Gaetz Reportedly Took Ecstacy And Cash-Apped Women To Have Sex With Him  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
18 Masseuses Come Forward Saying Deshaun Watson Was…
 1 day ago
04.02.21
Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Is the Light-Weight Tint…
 1 day ago
04.02.21
Saweetie Scores An Extension on Warner Publishing Deal
 1 day ago
04.02.21
LAPD Investigating Quavo and Saweetie Elevator Fight, Allegedly
 1 day ago
04.02.21
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals
Andra Day Honors Billie Holiday’s Powerful Legacy
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Next Verzuz Battle Coming Up: Are You Team…
 2 days ago
04.01.21
‘Saw: Spiral’ Trailer Sees Chris Rock & Samuel…
 2 days ago
04.01.21
Shabba Hanks aka Chet Hanks Accused Of Domestic…
 2 days ago
04.01.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs…
 2 days ago
04.01.21
Posing Heroes, 'A Dog Day Afternoon' Benefiting A Wish For Animals - Portraits
Death Row Records Turns 30
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Michael Strahan Book Signing For 'Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide To Transforming Your Life'
Michael Strahan Fixed His Signature Tooth Gap –…
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Ghostface Killah Reminisces On Finding MF DOOM’s Beat…
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Saweetie Has A Makeup Collection In The Works…
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First…
 3 days ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close