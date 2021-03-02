MEET THE HATHAWAY’S

Mike and Danielle Hathaway are senior pastors and chief visionaries of New Generation Church RVA. They are entrepreneurs and community leaders who has an earnest desire to empower the people through the word of God including marketplace ministries and wealth creation development. They are longtime friends and proud parents of six children Mike, Malcolm, Erika, Emmanuel, Diana and Malachi.

Michael “Mike” Hathaway is a husband and father and has dedicated his life to building the Kingdom of God. He has an unyielding passion for Christ and a heart to see people encouraged, educated, and edified in the things of God. He is a pastor, speaker, and an entrepreneur who passionately teaches biblical and natural principles for creating wealth through faith, family, and finances

Danielle Hathaway is a servant leader who is committed to empowering people from all walks of life. She is a wife, mom, and an entrepreneur with a passion for the health and well being for children, women, and families. Her prophetic voice, music, preaching, and teaching brings hope and revival to the body of Christ.

Learn more at www.ngrva.com

