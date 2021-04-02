CLOSE
Jeannie Mai And Rapper Jeezy Are Married!

2020 BVLGARI B Zero1 Rock Party

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

The rumors are true! The Real’s Jeannie Mai and rapper Young Jeezy aka Jay Wayne Jenkins have tied the knot. According to Vogue, the couple got married at their Atlanta home on March 27th after the pandemic spoiled their original plans to get married abroad.

The wedding party all took COVID tests prior to gathering together. Mai wore a custom nude Galia Lahav gown with a sheer bodice that flowed into a billowing chiffon skirt. Matching nude appliqués were applied to the dress by hand. Her headpiece was custom-made and attached to a 15-foot Galia Lahav veil.

Jeezy matched his bride in a champagne blush Teofilo Flor suit. The rest of the wedding party wore off-white as a sign of peace within the new union. Mai and participated in a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony to pay respect to their parents.

Did you go ahead with your wedding during the pandemic? Share your story.

See story here

