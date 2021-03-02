Crystal Clear Financial Solutions

I love helping people. I strongly believe that insurance changes lives and the decisions we make today affect not only our lives, but also those whom depend on us.

I am an experienced financial services professional. I work with businesses and families to plan for the unexpected. I offer sensible solutions to fit my client’s budget and improve upon their overall financial situation.

I specialize in tax free retirement strategies, college savings plans, and guaranteed lifetime income plans.

I enjoy working with small business owners to prepare for the day when they can no longer devote long hours towards the operation and success of the business. I also offer voluntary benefits and financial education for employees.

Yesterday has passed, but tomorrow will depend on the decisions you make today.

I help you make the decisions which best benefit you and those you love most.