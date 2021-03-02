Ambrosia Holistic Health & Wellness

Passionate advocate of healthy foods, maternal health, reproductive justice, detoxing, and nutrition in Richmond, Virginia – www.ambrosiafoodforthought.com

Now available at walmart.com – Our Ambrosia Acai Berry Complex contains a proprietary blend of all natural ingredients that helps in promoting a healthy colon by helping the body eliminate toxins from the body. Chlorella is an antioxidant that helps to increase energy while ginger root helps to control appetite.

Kenda Sutton-EL is a Holistic Nutritionist, Herbalist, Healthy Diet Planner, a Well Coach, a Life Coach and a Doula. Passionate about helping those who are ready to make long-lasting changes to their eating and exercise habits, Kenda is eager to share her expertise and will effectively guide and support you on your weight loss journey – helping you to build a fitness training program, introducing you to effective fitness training methods, and acting as your expert diet planner.

Health and Wellness Programs That Work Around Your Lifestyle

Kenda has developed a range of Health and Wellness programs that are designed to fit your over-scheduled life, and weight loss objectives. Did you know that 55% of all cancers in women and 24% of those in men are associated with being overweight or obese?

Weight Loss Programs – Kenda’s healthy diet programs, wellness programs, and exercise programs for weight loss can help you with everything from healthy meal plans, diets, and healthy eating guidelines, to fitness training plans, weight loss programs, and even weight loss challenge ideas.

Custom Diet Programs – Kenda creates custom weight loss programs and diets for high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, and a general healthy lifestyle. If you are overweight, you are not alone. 70.7% of all adults in the U. S. are overweight or obese. Our food centric culture and crammed schedules make it very challenging to maintain a healthy weight. I will teach you how.

Corporate Wellness Programs – Kenda delivers an extensive range of Corporate Health and Wellness Programs, which have been designed to keep your workforce as fit, healthy, and happy as possible.

Nutrition Coaching – Through her nutrition classes and nutrition coaching, Kenda will help you to embrace healthy eating and a balanced diet, and create diet plans that will help you to achieve your goals.

Ambrosia Center for Health and Wellness – Ambrosia Wellness Coaching is based in Ambrosia Center for Health and Wellness in Richmond, Virginia. Offering both face to face and telephone coaching, Kenda works with a wide range of Virginia cients from Chesterfield, Midlothian, Chester, and beyond. Ready to start living a healthier lifestyle? So what are you waiting for? If you’re ready to contact a well coach, make key changes, and start leading a healthy lifestyle, get in touch today.

Body Composition Analysis – A body composition analysis is a crucial aspect of a comprehensive weight assessment and overall health determination. Unhealthy or altered body composition may be associated with certain chronic conditions such as obesity and metabolic syndrome. Body composition also impacts an individual’s metabolism. Thus, it is also important to test an individual’s resting metabolic rate in order to determine calorie needs.

