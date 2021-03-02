Makeup by Holly Beauty Partners is a team of Brand and Beauty Experts for Bridal and Branding clients. The team Educates, Consults and Curates strategies and signature looks for professionals who aspire to build their confidence and build their Brand. The team is comprised of global beauty professionals ranging from licensed hairstylists, certified and professional makeup artists, personal wardrobe stylists, photographers, videographers, Brand Strategist and Social Media Managers.

Encouraging women to be beautiful, bold, confident, and empowered

WHAT WE OFFERIf you are looking for luxury and professional makeup artistry and hairstyling services, you have come to the right place. At Makeup By Holly, LLC DBA Makeup by Holly Beauty Partners, we will give you the attention and personal service you have come to expect and enjoy. We offer in-studio services, private or on location and we use the best in makeup artistry and hairstyling products. Let us put our experience to work for you.

To Learn More Visit – www.makeupbyhollyb.com

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MEET HOLLY BYRD MILLER Authentic I Beautiful I Talented I Professional

Holly Byrd Miller is a Brand and Beauty Expert who has over 25 years of experience. She is the CEO and Founder of MakeupbyHolly, LLC DBA Makeup by Holly Beauty Partners. She is an International Makeup Artist and a Certified Makeup Instructor who travels globally educating makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts on the fundamentals of Makeup Artistry, Beauty, Branding and Consulting. Holly started her professional career freelancing for luxury international companies: Giorgi Armani Beauty, Yves Saint Laurent, Chanel and Laura Mercier. Holly was a represenattive /distributor for direct sales brands: Younique Cosmetics, Rodan & Fields, and currently Jeunesse Global. Holly trained with Brand Ambassadors for Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani Beauty, as well as the Makeup For Ever Academy New York, trained one-on-one with Derrick Rutledge (Oprah’s current makeup artist), as well as one-on-one with Reggie Wells (former makeup artist to Oprah Winfrey), and completed a Master Class with Sir John (celebrity artist to Beyonce, Chrissy Teigen and Joan Small). Holly has a Business Degree and has over 25 years in corporate leadership with expertise in Sales, Marketing and Business Development. Holly leads a team of global beauty professionals (Makeup by Holly Beauty Partners – licensed hairstylists, certified professional makeup artists, personal wardrobe stylists, photographers and videographers). She is also the Chief Operating Officer for MLR Agency located in Boston, MA, an experience and production agency providing activations through hair and makeup for global brands and corporations. “Look Good. Feel Good. Do Good.” Holly

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: