Welcome to “For the Culture” Virtual Creators Summit presented by Radio One Richmond and NIA Inc. Sponsored by Coors Light & Cupcake Vineyards. What is FTC you say? FTC is a virtual summit that aims to help creators, influencers and entrepreneurs break through barriers, gain insight and network with industry leaders offering their knowledge. Imagine if all of us could work from anywhere, anytime, however we want to, without any barriers. If we have learned anything in this pandemic, we know that all things are possible and with so many individuals deciding to tap into their creative side, this 1-day summit will have a little something for creatives like YOU from various fields. To make sure there is real value, Radio One Richmond has handpicked some phenomenal influencers, creatives and entrepreneurs as panelists and moderators. Tune in April 10th from 10AM-8PM to see & judge for yourself but be sure to bring a pen and paper because we are sure GEMS will be DROPPED!

Tune in on April 10th at 5:40PM EST for “FTC Happy Hour – Quarantine Cocktails with Chelsea LeMore – Sponsored by Cupcake Vineyards“. Looking for new ways to enjoy some of your favorite wines by Cupcake Vineyards @cupcakevineyards ? Visit cupcakevineyards.com/wine-cocktails for fun and delicious cocktail recipes!

Visit www.facebook.com/kissrichmond for more info on our FTC Virtual Creators Summit

To learn more about NIA Inc. and to order FREE condoms visit www.niainc.org

”Our mission is to empower people to help themselves and others achieve wellness through awareness, education, support and advocacy.”

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: