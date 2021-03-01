Welcome to “For the Culture” Virtual Creators Summit presented by Radio One Richmond and NIA Inc. What is FTC you say? FTC is a virtual summit that aims to help creators, influencers and entrepreneurs break through barriers, gain insight and network with industry leaders offering their knowledge. Imagine if all of us could work from anywhere, anytime, however we want to, without any barriers. If we have learned anything in this pandemic, we know that all things are possible and with so many individuals deciding to tap into their creative side, this 1-day summit will have a little something for creatives like YOU from various fields. To make sure there is real value, Radio One Richmond has handpicked some phenomenal influencers, creatives and entrepreneurs as panelists and moderators. Tune in April 10th from 10a-8p to see & judge for yourself but be sure to bring a pen and paper because we are sure GEMS will be DROPPED!

Tune in to the final episode on April 10th at 8:15PM EST for “Ciara’s Prayer/Lori’s Finesse: DATING in 2021” moderated by iPowerRichmond’s Chelsea Lemore. Chelsea sits down with Anissa Turner (Marketing Coordinator at Radio One Richmond), Donte’ McCutchen (Holistic Service Navigator – NIA Community Development Corp.), and Gio Harris (Health Educator – NIA Community Development Corp.).

“Our mission is to empower people to help themselves and others achieve wellness through awareness, education, support and advocacy.”

