Jurors Watch Body Cam Footage In Day 3 Of Derek Chauvin Trial

Jurors in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Wednesday watched body cam footage in which a bystander pleads for George Floyd’s life. “Bro, he’s not responsive right now,” a man can be heard saying off-camera as Chauvin continues to press his knee onto Floyd’s neck. “Check his pulse! check his pulse!” A woman then chimes in, “He’s not moving!” The video was shown as part of day three’s court proceedings.

Earlier in the day, body cam footage from Officer J. Alexander Kueng revealed Floyd was confused as to why officers were detaining him. In the clip, he can be heard saying, “I don’t want no problems. I didn’t do nothing.” He died a short time later after Chauvin pressed his knee into the handcuffed Floyd’s neck, cutting off his ability to breathe.

Should this be an open-and-shut case? Will it be?

