Andra Day Honors Billie Holiday’s Powerful Legacy

Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Andra Day recently presented the National Museum of African American Music with a plaque honoring Billie Holliday. And during the event, she talked about Billie and her legacy. She said, “Her iconic music, her history, her life, her activism. She really gave up so much.”

She also said, “This was a powerful, powerful, powerful Black woman that shouldered this burden at the time, before there was a movement, on her own. She was willing to give up her life and ultimately did, but the legacy of the song and her strength lived, and it lives in every single one of us.”

Did you enjoy Andra’s portrayal of Billie Holiday in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday?

See story here

 4 hours ago
04.01.21
