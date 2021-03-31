CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Saw: Spiral’ Trailer Sees Chris Rock & Samuel L. Jackson Take On A Jigsaw Copycat

The funny man enters the horror genre and seems to be making a smooth transition...

Saw: Spiral

Source: Brooke Palmer / Lionsgate

For decades Chris Rock has been one of the culture’s most beloved comedians, but can the man carry a horror movie in 2021? We’re about to find out.

Saw: Spiral

Source: Brooke Palmer / Lionsgate

After a multi-year hiatus, the Saw franchise gets a brand new chapter as Saw: Spiral rolls into theaters this summer and the comedian from Brooklyn is taking the lead on this case. Starring Chris Rock as Detective Zeke Banks and Samuel L. Jackson as his father, Marcus, Spiral centers around new Jigsaw-like murders and Det. Banks has to crack the code and find out if this is a copycat killer or if Jigsaw is somehow still alive and breathing.

Originally slated to release last summer, Spiral had to get pushed back due to the pandemic and though streaming blockbusters is all the rage these days, Chris Rock isn’t settling for anything less than a theatrical release for the film he’s produced and stars in. We. Can’t Wait.

Check out the trailer for Saw: Spiral below and let us know if you’ll be getting your vaccine shots to watch this film in peace when it releases in theaters come May 14.

‘Saw: Spiral’ Trailer Sees Chris Rock & Samuel L. Jackson Take On A Jigsaw Copycat  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals
Andra Day Honors Billie Holiday’s Powerful Legacy
 4 hours ago
04.01.21
Next Verzuz Battle Coming Up: Are You Team…
 19 hours ago
04.01.21
‘Saw: Spiral’ Trailer Sees Chris Rock & Samuel…
 21 hours ago
04.01.21
Shabba Hanks aka Chet Hanks Accused Of Domestic…
 22 hours ago
04.01.21
Kenya Moore Body Shames Drew Sidora: ‘She Needs…
 1 day ago
04.01.21
Posing Heroes, 'A Dog Day Afternoon' Benefiting A Wish For Animals - Portraits
Death Row Records Turns 30
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Michael Strahan Book Signing For 'Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide To Transforming Your Life'
Michael Strahan Fixed His Signature Tooth Gap –…
 1 day ago
03.31.21
Ghostface Killah Reminisces On Finding MF DOOM’s Beat…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Saweetie Has A Makeup Collection In The Works…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
90th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards To Honor…
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive…
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Here’s What We Loved About The 2021 NAACP…
 3 days ago
03.29.21
Lil Nas X
Nick Young Calls Out Lil Nas X For…
 3 days ago
03.29.21
Photos
Close