CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Pfizer Says Vaccine Is 100 Percent Effective In Teens

Vaccine Info From The CDC

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) / Centers for Disease Control

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective in teens between the ages of 12 and 15, according to late-stage trial data. The company says none of the teens given the vaccine during the trial became infected with COVID-19, while 18 teens in the placebo group were infected.

Pfizer will now seek approval from the FDA to offer the vaccine to teenage children, possibly in time for the new school year in the fall. Last week, the company launched another vaccine trial test for children ages 6 months to 11 years.

If the vaccine is 100 percent effective, should it be mandatory to attend school?

See story here

Pfizer Says Vaccine Is 100 Percent Effective In Teens

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Posing Heroes, 'A Dog Day Afternoon' Benefiting A Wish For Animals - Portraits
Death Row Records Turns 30
 3 hours ago
03.31.21
Michael Strahan Book Signing For 'Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide To Transforming Your Life'
Michael Strahan Fixed His Signature Tooth Gap –…
 4 hours ago
03.31.21
Ghostface Killah Reminisces On Finding MF DOOM’s Beat…
 21 hours ago
03.31.21
Saweetie Has A Makeup Collection In The Works…
 21 hours ago
03.31.21
Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First…
 23 hours ago
03.31.21
90th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards To Honor…
 1 day ago
03.30.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive…
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Here’s What We Loved About The 2021 NAACP…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Lil Nas X
Nick Young Calls Out Lil Nas X For…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Godzilla vs Kong
‘Nobody’ Wins At The Box Office While ‘Godzilla…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball
Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Redemption, Race, and Replacements: The Falcon and the…
 3 days ago
03.29.21
Fashion Nova Teams Up With Lauren London To…
 4 days ago
03.29.21
Chloe Bailey Obliterates The Walk Challenge
 4 days ago
03.29.21
Photos
Close