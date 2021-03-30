CLOSE
Cuteness Overload: Ryleigh Madison Recreates Ivy Park’s Collection And It’s Adorable

Toddler model and influencer Ryleigh Madison wants Beyoncé to know she’s ready to rock Ivy Park too! The pint-sized tot, who’s known for recreating celebrity looks, just upped the ante with her latest Instagram post.

She posted a photo that showed a side by side of Beyoncé in Ivy Park and Ryleigh in garments that she remade with the caption, “They didn’t have these IVY PARK x ICY PARK looks in my size, so we had to make our own 🔥 @beyonce We NEED these in a 4T! 🥺

First of all, how adorable is Ryleigh?! From head to toe, the model gave what needed to be given. Each outfit has an age-appropriate version of the Ivy Park collection. Hopefully Queen Bey sees the post and takes heed to the feedback. Adding a children’s collection that extends to 4T sounds like a great business move.

Ryleigh’s Instagram account, which is controlled by her mother, shows that the duo doesn’t play around when it comes to fashion. During the inauguration, the tiny influencer gave us her best Kamala Harris pose. She’s even recreated Michelle Obama!

Looking at this photo, it validates all the reasons representation in the media matters. When I was Ryleigh’s age Black faces were underrepresented in politics, and fashion. Now young people can see themselves as powerful political leaders, superheroes, fashion icons, top musicians, designers, and so much more. These images warm my heart! What do you think? Did Ryleigh do a good job at modeling her Ivy Park?

Cuteness Overload: Ryleigh Madison Recreates Ivy Park’s Collection And It’s Adorable  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

