Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive To Shake Up The DCEU In The Most Epic Way

When it comes to anything Dwayne Johnson is involved with, he never half-asses the rollout of any of his projects and his first DC movie is no exception.

Source: NBC / Getty

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is currently the talk of the internet, but the DCEU’s future is still in limbo. Hopefully, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his Black Adam movie can help restore the balance.

When it comes to anything Dwayne Johnson is involved with, he never half-asses the rollout of any of his projects, and his first DC movie is no exception. Sunday afternoon (Mar.28), before the UCLA vs. Alabama NCAA tournament game, the one time WWE superstar turned biggest action star on the planet announced that his film Black Adam would be smashing into theaters  July 29, 2022.

Johnson revealed the big news during a small spot on TBS, but that’s not all. The Rock also took over NYC’s Times Square in the most epic way possible using all of the screens while his voice thunderously announced that “The Hierarchy of Power in the DC Universe is about to change.”

Despite the Snyder’s Justice League reboot receiving rave reviews, there is no guarantee that Warner Bros. wants him back to restore his Snyderverse. So it looks like the studio is taking its chances with its slate of upcoming movies, which includes The Rock becoming the beloved anti-hero and on-again/ off-again nemesis of both Superman and Shazam, who was brilliantly played by Zachary Levi in the 2019 titular superhero film and will eventually bump heads as well as James Gunn’s Suicide Squad film and The Flash.

Before The Rock shared the film’s release date, the studio revealed that Pierce Brosnan joined the cast as Dr. Fate. Black Adam also stars  Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Noah Centineo as Atom, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman. Hodge recently shared a photo of himself getting ready for the role and looking absolutely JACKED.

Just based on the cast alone, Black Adam sounds very promising.

Photo: NBC / Getty

