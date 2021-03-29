‘Nobody’ Wins At The Box Office While ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Dominates Overseas

The Bob Odenkirk-starring action thriller Nobody topped the box office over the weekend – but a certain pair of giant monsters are looming across the ocean. Nobody took the No. 1 spot with $6.7 million, followed by Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragonat #2 and Tom and Jerry at #3.

However, the weekend’s big winner was Godzilla vs. Kong, which raked in a whopping $121 million overseas. The movie is set to open in North America on March 31st.

With Godzilla vs. Kong opening this week, are blockbuster movies officially “back”? Can you remember the last movie you saw in a theater?

