CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chloe Bailey Obliterates The Walk Challenge

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Whenever we see Chloe Bailey trending we already know it’s because she’s just posted a picture, video, or TikTok challenge of herself looking fine as ever!

This time, our good sis participated in the viral #WalkChallenge and if we were giving out prizes for the best walk, Chloe definitely took first place with this one. The R&B singer uploaded the viral TikTok last night and using the hit Saucy Santana song, “Walk” as her soundtrack, the 23-year-old emerged from a pool wearing a sexy black, cut-out piece swimsuit and proceeded to shut it down. Looking like her beautiful self, Chloe gave us her model walk as she strutted confidently around the pool to the popular song. She posted the video to her Instagram page, simply captioning it, “pool day 😎 #walkchallenge.” No stranger to breaking the internet, the video gained almost 700k views and comments from celebrity friends and fans hyping the singer and actress up.

“Oh hi 🥰🙋🏽‍♀️,” actress Meagan Good commented in Chloe’s IG comments while another fan wrote, “Come on bawwddyyy.” The viral video even made it over to Twitter, where another tweeted exactly what we were all thinking, “As soon as I see Chloe Bailey trending knowing there’s gonna be pictures or a video of her looking fine as hell”.  How can we double-tap this one than once?

Check out the video below:

 

This isn’t the first time the eldest of the sister singing group Chloe X Halle has embraced her sexuality, showed off her confidence and fit body, and “won” a TikTok challenge just by doing so. Earlier this year, she completely obliterated the #bussitchallenge when she shocked us all by debuting her submission as one of the first posts on her new Instagram account, separate from her sister Halle. In the video, Chloe dropped it low and bared it all, showing us her sexy and confident side. That video received almost 1m views on Instagram, causing Chloe to trend and fans crowning her the winner of the viral challenge.

 

I think it’s safe to say that whenever Chloe jumps on a viral challenge, we can assume she’s shut it down, again.

Don’t miss…

Chloe Bailey’s Sun-Kissed Selfies Sent Twitter Into A Tizzy

Chloe Bailey Gives Us Body Goals In New ICY PARK Delivery From Beyoncé!

 

 

Chloe Bailey Obliterates The Walk Challenge  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Lil Nas X
Nick Young Calls Out Lil Nas X For…
 52 mins ago
03.29.21
Godzilla vs Kong
‘Nobody’ Wins At The Box Office While ‘Godzilla…
 57 mins ago
03.29.21
Clara Lionel Foundations Diamond Ball
Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’…
 1 hour ago
03.29.21
Redemption, Race, and Replacements: The Falcon and the…
 12 hours ago
03.29.21
Fashion Nova Teams Up With Lauren London To…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Chloe Bailey Obliterates The Walk Challenge
 2 days ago
03.29.21
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE
Lee Daniels Says His Mariah Carey Biopic Will…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards
Sherri Shepherd Talks ‘The Talk’
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Tina Turner
Tina Turner Is Still Haunted By Her Abusive…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Issa Rae Inks Eight-Figure TV Deal With WarnerMedia
 4 days ago
03.25.21
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Charlamagne Claims Usher’s Discography Tops Chris Brown
 4 days ago
03.25.21
VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music Featuring Kanye West, John Legend, Common, Kid Cudi + More
Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “N***as In Paris” Goes…
 4 days ago
03.25.21
Remember When: Fans Over Sexualized R&B Singer D’Angelo…
 5 days ago
03.25.21
New Music: Rihanna Hints At A New Song…
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Photos
Close