CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Rihanna Flexes On The Streets Of LA In A $3,395 R13 Sherpa Aviator Jacket

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 11, 2021

Source: MEGA / Getty

Rihanna has been spotted running around town lately and it’s honestly been a joy to see. It reminds me of those pre-pandemic days where we’d see her out and about dropping fashion inspo for the masses.

On her last few outings, she’s been spied in this R13 Sherpa Aviator leather jacket ($3,395.00, www.r13denim.com). The loose-fitting oversized sherling has been the focal point of her ensembles. Earlier this month she was spotted in a pair of Brain Dead “Dreams” sweatpants ($140.00, www.wearebraiddead.com), a Miu Miu lace trim camisole ($860, www.MiuMiu.com), the Amina Muaddi  “Ursina” shoes ($1,115.00, www.net-a-porter.com), and the Goyard “Mini Saigon” purse, which is currently sold out. She partnered her ensemble with the R13 jacket.

She was captured on the streets of Los Angeles by photographer Diggzy in a pair of nude boots, a crushed satin dress, and her aviator jacket. This casually chic look is such a vibe! Rihanna’s street style has always been unmatched. I always look forward to watching her hit the streets to see what she’s going to wear next. Since COVID has limited red carpet appearances, street style moments are the next best thing.

While there is no update on the music front, Rihanna has been rapidly building her Fenty empire. A few weeks ago we reported the beauty mogul filed to trademark Fenty Hair. There are also rumors that she will be expanding her business to include activewear. That Rihanna Reign just won’t let up!

DON’T MISS…

Happy Birthday To Our Favorite Style Icon, Rihanna! Here Are 5 Times She Was Fashion Goals!

Rihanna’s Instagram Photo Gets Her Called Out For Cultural Appropriation By The Hindu Community

Rihanna Flexes On The Streets Of LA In A $3,395 R13 Sherpa Aviator Jacket  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Issa Rae Inks Eight-Figure TV Deal With WarnerMedia
 6 hours ago
03.25.21
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Charlamagne Claims Usher’s Discography Tops Chris Brown
 6 hours ago
03.25.21
VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music Featuring Kanye West, John Legend, Common, Kid Cudi + More
Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “N***as In Paris” Goes…
 6 hours ago
03.25.21
Remember When: Fans Over Sexualized R&B Singer D’Angelo…
 18 hours ago
03.25.21
New Music: Rihanna Hints At A New Song…
 21 hours ago
03.25.21
Xiaomi’s Black Shark 4 & 4 Pro Could…
 23 hours ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter…
 23 hours ago
03.25.21
Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Biographical…
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Halle Berry Using TPH
Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg Teaming Up For A…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Stone Soul 2018 -- Trey Songz
Usher, Chris Brown, & Trey Songz Spark Collaboration…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Critics’ Choice Awards 2019
Kelly Clarkson Goes Full-’90s Throwback With Cover Of…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Cyborg Had Time: Ray Fisher Demands WarnerMedia To…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Woman Who Rallied To Get Black ‘Teen Vogue’…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Photos
Close