“N___as In Paris” is the infectious collaboration between “Watch The Throne” artists, JAY-Z and Kanye West. The song was produced by Hit-Boy and has now gone octuple platium, meaning the hit has sold over eight million album-equivalent units and JAY and Kanye are on their way to getting a diamond plaque.

When “Ni__as In Paris” hits diamond status, it’ll be the first for both emcees during their careers.

