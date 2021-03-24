CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya

The retired NBA star was a guest on the 'I Am Athlete' podcast and thanked the rapper for starting the conversation.

Better Brothers Los Angeles' 6th Annual Truth Awards

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Dwyane Wade has more patience than most parents considering that many have outside opinions on members of his family that didn’t need to be offered. In a recent podcast appearance, the retired NBA star mentioned Boosie Badazz‘s comments about Wade’s daughter Zaya but it appears that he’s not ready to offer the taper and fade just yet.

Wade, who made his mark as a star player for the Miami Heat, was a guest on the I Am Athlete podcast with hosts Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson, Fred Taylor, Channing Crowder. While the show opened up with Crowder, Wade and the gang talking about Wade’s shoe deals, the title of the show, “The G.O.A.T. of Parenting,” tells the true story and heart of the program.

As some might remember that last year Boosie expressed some unsavory thoughts about Wade’s daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender. In Boosie’s eyes, Zaya was too young to know her path but, of course, that theory has been long shot down by many. To his credit, Boosie walked back the comments and Wade made mention of the comments but didn’t fly off the handle.

“All the people who got something to say about my kids, I thank you because you allowing the conversation to keep going forward. Because you know what? We might not have all the answers, but we’re growing from each conversation. So I thank everybody for even hating and starting those conversations — because those conversations are starting other conversations,” Wade said.

The full interview can be viewed below. Hop to the 46:00-minute mark to get into the discussion.

Photo: Getty

Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter Zaya  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Issa Rae Inks Eight-Figure TV Deal With WarnerMedia
 6 hours ago
03.25.21
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Charlamagne Claims Usher’s Discography Tops Chris Brown
 6 hours ago
03.25.21
VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music Featuring Kanye West, John Legend, Common, Kid Cudi + More
Jay-Z & Kanye West’s “N***as In Paris” Goes…
 6 hours ago
03.25.21
Remember When: Fans Over Sexualized R&B Singer D’Angelo…
 18 hours ago
03.25.21
New Music: Rihanna Hints At A New Song…
 21 hours ago
03.25.21
Xiaomi’s Black Shark 4 & 4 Pro Could…
 23 hours ago
03.25.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter…
 23 hours ago
03.25.21
Jamie Foxx To Play Mike Tyson In Biographical…
 1 day ago
03.25.21
Halle Berry Using TPH
Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg Teaming Up For A…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Stone Soul 2018 -- Trey Songz
Usher, Chris Brown, & Trey Songz Spark Collaboration…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Critics’ Choice Awards 2019
Kelly Clarkson Goes Full-’90s Throwback With Cover Of…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Cyborg Had Time: Ray Fisher Demands WarnerMedia To…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Woman Who Rallied To Get Black ‘Teen Vogue’…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter…
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Photos
Close