Gary’s Tea: Tommicus Walker Says “I Need My Wife Back” [WATCH]

Love doesn’t live here anymore and the relationships are proving it.  Tommicus Walker posted to his Instagram that he wants his wife back.  He and LeToya Luckett announced their divorce on Instagram in January.  In other news, Gary Owen’s wife Kenya Duke has filed for divorce.  There’s no speculation as to why the couple decided to end their 18-year marriage.  Also, Quavo and Saweetie broke up over the weekend and he allegedly took back the Bentley he bought for the rapper.

 

LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That "God Sent You To Me" Love

