Tamika Mallory Responds To Grammy Criticism From Tamir Rice’s Mother, Samaria Rice [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

After receiving backlash from Samaria Rice, Tamika Mallory is speaking out.  Her recent Grammy performance with Lil Baby sparked Rice to share her opinion on the Until Freedom activist.  Samaria Rice’s son 12-year-old son Tamir Rice was killed by police in 2014.  She called Mallory a “clout chaser” in a recent post saying, “Did she lose something in this fight i don’t think so. That’s the problem they take us for a joke that’s why we never have justice cause of shit like this.”

Tamika Mallory addresses Rice’s comments,  shares her thoughts on internet trolls, and speaks up for her character.

 

[caption id="attachment_959794" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: iOne / iOne[/caption] We’re now at the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death.   Last year, officers from Louisville Metro Police Department in plainclothes used a battering ram to gain entry into her residence without identifying who they were upon the violent entry. Former officers Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankinson, and Jonathan Mattingly fired a barrage of bullets into her home, five of which hit and killed Taylor, who was sleeping. None of the officers were charged for her death. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! What should have been an open-and-shut case is now one of the most heartbreaking to sweep the nation, leaving behind a legacy of illegal cover-ups, botched grand jury hearings, and the cry for justice from a mother who continues to seek proper closure for her daughter’s death.  Yet, the FBI claims to remain dedicated to closing the case. https://twitter.com/FBILouisville/status/1370721583438893056?s=20 “On this one-year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, FBI Louisville remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing this investigation to its appropriate conclusion,” says Special Agent Robert Brown from a Twitter statement. “ Even though the COVID pandemic has presented several unexpected obstacles, FBI Louisville has made significant progress in the investigation since it was initiated in May 2020. Our team is actively investigating all aspects of her death and will continue to work diligently until this investigation is completed.” As the investigation continues, we compiled a list of major events that happened after the news of her violent death murder.  SEE ALSO: Breonna Taylor Case Causes Nationwide Protests After Cops Go Unprosecuted HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tamika Mallory Responds To Grammy Criticism From Tamir Rice’s Mother, Samaria Rice [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

