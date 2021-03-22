CLOSE
An Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire Verzuz Is Coming

Earth Wind And Fire Wembley Arena

Source: Terry Lott / Getty

The folks behind Verzuz have just announced an epic match-up between The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire. They teased the battle on Instagram and shared that it will take place on Easter Sunday (April 4th). Also coming is a Verzuz between Method Man and Redman on 4/20.

Verzuz TV wrote on Instagram, “We’re just getting started. We got so much on the way and can’t wait to reveal the rest, but for now…” Their photo also listed other Verzuz scheduled for the year, but they were blurred out so fans couldn’t see who the guests were.

Who else do you think will go head-to-head in a Verzuz in 2021?

See story here

 

