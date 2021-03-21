CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Blue Ivy Channels Dad & Biggie In First Grammy Award Post Win Photos

"Blue, congratulations—she won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you."- Beyonce

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Blue Ivy is definitely following in the footsteps of her legendary parents and she allowed it to show in her recent post-Grammy Award-winning photos.

On Thursday (Mar 18), proud mom, Beyonce, took to Instagram to share a video compilation of her many wins and ended it with two pictures of her daughter posing with her Grammy and wearing a crown.

The little over one-minute montage features highlights from music’s biggest night, including her record-breaking 28th Grammy via Best R&B Performance and her Best Rap Song win with Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage Remix,” finishing off with Blue Ivy’s victory photo shoot. Wearing a plastic crown — word to Biggie — Blue sips out of her Grammy for Best Music Video using a blue paper straw.

The 9-year-old is one of the youngest winners ever, and her snagging the trophy with her mom for “Brown Skin Girl” helped to put Beyoncé in the record books for the most Grammys won by any singer, male or female, with 28.

When Bey collected the 2021 Grammy for Best R&B Performance last week, she made a point to congratulate Blue on her Best Music Video Award and let Blue know how proud she is of her impressive accomplishment.

“I am so honored. I am so excited,” Queen Bey said. “Thank you, guys. As an artist, I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect the times. It’s been a difficult time, so I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.”

While the Carter children were not in attendance physically, Bey gave them a shout-out as they watched from home, sharing how proud she was for Blue Ivy’s historic moment.

“This is so overwhelming. I have been working my whole life, since 9 years old. I can’t believe this has been such a magical night, thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching…two daughters and my son, you’re all watching. Blue, congratulations—she won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you, and I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommies. Y’all are my babies, and I’m so proud of y’all. I love you so much, my rock. Enjoy your night.”

In addition to the flex on the world, Beyoncé and JAY-Z might be behind the biggest flex in music history after the crown on Blue Ivy’s head is rumored to be Biggie’s iconic “King Of New York” crown worth almost $600,000. Fans point out that the crown Blue is rocking uncannily resembles a crown that The Notorious B.I.G. famously wore and was recently sold at auction.

Blue Ivy’s Grammy win is not the first time the youngster has reminded us that she comes from a lineage of greatness.

She’s one of the models in her mother’s Adidas x Ivy Park campaign. She won her first BET Award last year. And in 2018, she got into a bidding war with mogul Tyler Perry at an art gala.

Blue Ivy Channels Dad & Biggie In First Grammy Award Post Win Photos  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Earth Wind And Fire Wembley Arena
An Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire…
 1 hour ago
03.22.21
Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy…
 15 hours ago
03.22.21
Uncle Sam Is Broke?: The Falcon and the…
 22 hours ago
03.22.21
Blue Ivy Channels Dad & Biggie In First…
 1 day ago
03.22.21
Our Favorite Saweetie Fashion Moments
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With…
 2 days ago
03.22.21
John Singleton
How ‘Snowfall’ Is Honoring John Singleton In Season…
 2 days ago
03.20.21
90th Academy Awards (Oscars) - Arrivals
Oscars Say “No Jeans, No Zooms” This Year
 3 days ago
03.19.21
Cop Who Said White Domestic Terrorist Had “Bad…
 4 days ago
03.19.21
Another Bag Secured: LeBron James Finalizes PepsiCo Deal,…
 4 days ago
03.19.21
Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades…
 4 days ago
03.19.21
Joe Hebert Reported Multiple Times For Abusing Nike…
 4 days ago
03.18.21
Fred Savage Announces EJ Williams As Star Of…
 4 days ago
03.18.21
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Netflix
Oscar Nominations: See The Full List Of Academy…
 6 days ago
03.16.21
Photos
Close