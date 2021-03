Season 4 of Snowfall is back. It is the first season without the presence of John Singleton. Damson Idris who plays Franklin Saint said he and his colleagues’ focus this season is to make John Singleton proud. He said they do this by executing John’s vision. The cast honors John on set my saying out loud For John before going to work.

Have you watched Snowfall this season yet? Does it feel like something is missing due to John not being there?

