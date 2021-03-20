CLOSE
The trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin will stay in Minneapolis, after a judge rejected requests to delay and relocate the trial on Friday. Jury selection continued on Friday with a 13th juror chosen and one slot left to fill.  The trial is set to being March 29th and last about four weeks.

Chauvin is facing murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd, whose death kicked off widespread protests across the country last summer. Earlier this week, the city of Minneapolis announced a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family.

What do you expect to be the result of the trial?  What will be the public reaction?

Derek Chauvin Trial To Remain In Minneapolis

