Biden Fires White House Staffers For Smoking Weed

At least five White House staffers have been fired and “dozens” have been suspended after admitting to using marijuana, press secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed. The story, initially reported by the Daily Beast, quotes anonymous employees who claim Biden told them using marijuana — which is legal in Washington D.C. — would not disqualify them from working in the White House.

When asked about the report on Friday, Psaki downplayed the number of people who have been canned, saying, “The bottom line is this: of the hundreds of people hired, only five people who had started working at the White House are no longer employed as a result of this policy.”

Is it wrong to fire these people when recreation marijuana is legal in Washington D.C.?

