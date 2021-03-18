CLOSE
DJ D-Nice Celebrates One Year Of Club Quarantine With Live 24 Hour Set [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

It’s been one year since DJ D-Nice made quarantine life a little easier when it first began. Instagram’s favorite DJ, DJ D-Nice is celebrating that one-year anniversary by taking it back to Instagram and doing a live set for 24 hours straight.  He also premiered his latest single with Ne-Yo and talks about his latest album that’s on the way. Don’t miss out on the details of the next Club Quarantine, listen to the interview above!

 

[caption id="attachment_847282" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] We’ve known this for years, but now the world knows DJ D-Nice is a national treasure. On Saturday (March 22), the Bronx Hip-Hop legend got on his Instagram Live for a live mix of music that hit over 100,000 participants that included the likes of Michelle Obama, Mike Tyson, Rihanna, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Janet Jackson, Will Smith and many, many more, including Mark Zuckerberg. https://www.instagram.com/p/B-AeHDag25Z/ D-Nice’s mixes had been growing in popularity since he started his “Homeschool” sessions earlier in the week as a way to keep people’s spirits up in lieu of being locked down thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. At 5pm ET, he’s kick off a set that delved deep into Hip-Hop, R&B, Soul, Rock and more. The “My Name Is D-Nice” rapper commented on its growth before yesterday’s (for now) pinnacle. “I never would’ve thought that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home,” said D-Nice in a message he posted on his Facebook on Saturday afternoon. “Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane. The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high.” The spirits were certainly rocking yesterday, with #ClubQuarantine trending thanks to D-Nice’s skill on the mix. Giving all the celebs that tuned in shout outs, a particularly dope moment was when the Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama entered the virtual party. You knew D-Nice was geeked because he wasn’t even sure what record to play next (eventually it was DJ Khaled’s “Shining” ft. Beyonce). https://twitter.com/GlitterGumbo/status/1241682601053753344 Even Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders checked in—it was probably their social media people, but whatever. https://twitter.com/goldietaylor/status/1241547593395691520 But did we mention Oprah was there, too? https://twitter.com/Oprah/status/1241569317264609281 The peak was the room hitting over 100,000 people watching, and it was nothing short of an epic moment. https://twitter.com/RapperBigPooh/status/1241551595034345472 https://twitter.com/DJStylus/status/1241538608139567104 Anyone can hit start on a playlist but the energy and back and forth D-Nice provided is what kept so many engaged, and for hours. While the celeb check-ins were cool, it was the fans and camaraderie that made the moment so special. Peep just some of the reactions to D-Nice bringing much-needed light during these dark times below. Give that man his flowers, right now. But, you can start by paying your tithes—his CashApp is $BRANDNICE. https://twitter.com/jelani9/status/1241513374577557504

DJ D-Nice Celebrates One Year Of Club Quarantine With Live 24 Hour Set [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

