CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Fashion Nova Ripped For Their Tacky ‘It’s The Stimmy For Me’ Sale

FashionNova Promotion

Source: @Shamika_Sanders / @Shamika_Sanders

The devil works hard, but Fashion Nova works harder. As millions of Americans awaited their stimulus payments, Fashion Nova sent a text message to their customers promoting a stimmy sale that had #BlackTwitter in one unified “you tried it.” As if you want to spend your hold $1,400 check on fast-fashion threads (ok…maybe not all of it). Boasting up to 80% off storewide, FashionNova became the butt of their joke while also sending some of us straight to our virtual cart because, we did it Joe.

User @Brattzlife’s tweet, which has over 25K comments, sent the fast-fashion retailer to the top of the trending charts. Prior to the launch of the massive sale, a user predicted FashionNova’s appropriation of Black culture colloquialisms. And a las.

As always, the Internet didn’t disappoint with their reactions.

In all seriousness, FashionNova has faced controversy for profiting off Black dollars without having meaningful involvement in the community. They’ve also been accused of stealing Black designer’s designs. In response to the backlash that occurred most recently amid #BlackLivesMatter protests, through several partnerships and giveaways. They recently announced a $1 Million scholarship fund with Megan Thee Stallion and gave away $1 Million in COVID relief with Cardi B.

Still, the online shop, with brick and mortar stores in the Cali area, proved again they are nothing more than culture vultures with BBLs.

That one-day shipping is so clutch though.

RELATED STORIES:

Should We Stop Supporting Fashion Nova Because They’ve Been Accused Of Stealing Black Designs?

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Claims That Fashion Nova Designs Were Stolen From A Black-Owned, Woman-Owned Brand

Fashion Nova Ripped For Their Tacky ‘It’s The Stimmy For Me’ Sale  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Netflix
Oscar Nominations: See The Full List Of Academy…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Defends Dad After Son Leaked…
 2 days ago
03.16.21
The Falcon and Winter Soldier Get Into Funny…
 2 days ago
03.16.21
Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded…
 3 days ago
03.15.21
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set…
 4 days ago
03.15.21
Chloe x Halle Are Radiant As The New…
 4 days ago
03.15.21
Stephen A. Smith Is Working On A HBCU…
 7 days ago
03.11.21
All Hail: CBS Renews ‘The Equalizer’ For A…
 7 days ago
03.11.21
Lena Waithe Announces Music Label, Hillman Grad Records…
 1 week ago
03.11.21
Officers Who Did The Electric Slide At BLM…
 1 week ago
03.10.21
The Notorious B.I.G.’s 10 Best Freestyles & Guest…
 1 week ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful…
 1 week ago
03.10.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny…
 1 week ago
03.10.21
Janelle Monae Gives Us Chills In Her Icy…
 1 week ago
03.08.21
Photos
Close