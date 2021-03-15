CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Deborah Cox Shares Her New Acting Roles & Talks ‘Deborah Cox Challenge’ [WATCH]

Singer, songwriter, and Broadway star Deborah Cox joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and started off with vocals.  Deborah talks about “VC Andrews’ Ruby” a movie series on Lifetime.  The series is a mysterious weekend event where she plays a confidant in the main character Ruby.  If you haven’t heard her sing in a minute she also shows off her vocals early in the morning while sharing how she felt about the “Deborah Cox Challenge” on social media.

 

