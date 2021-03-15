Beyonce Breaks Grammy Record!!!

All hail the Grammy Queen! That’s right Queen B made Grammy history Sunday night (March 14th) as she broke the record for the most Grammy wins by a woman in the history of the awards, moving past Alison Krauss. Beyonce took home four Grammys, winning for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade,” Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” and Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” which gave her daughter, Blue Ivy her first Grammy win.

Beyonce now trails classical conductor, Sir George Solti, for the most Grammys held by both genders, at 31, something that is achievable for Beyonce who is only 39. Beyonce is now tied with Quincy Jones who also has 28 gold gramophones.

Do you think Beyonce will win over 31 Grammys and be the most Grammy-winning artist in Grammy history? What award did Beyonce lose, that you think she should’ve won during this year’s Grammys?

See story here