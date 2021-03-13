H.S. Game Announcer Caught Using Racial Slur

A community in Norman, Oklahoma, is outraged following racist comments made by a basketball announcer during a recent game. Reports indicate players from the Norman High School girls basketball team chose to kneel during the national anthem before a playoff game Thursday. One of the announcers covering the game reacted by using a racial slur to refer to the players and his comments were caught by the mic.

Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino says the District “will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers.”

