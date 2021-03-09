CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny Harris Of Sexual Assault

More alleged victims have come forward, including a high school student who served as an intern.

"LIBRA" Album Release Party Hosted By T.I.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Tip “T.I.” Harris and his wife Tiny Harris are both facing a harrowing number of charges that they engaged in sexual assault. After a handful of women came forward alleging that they were assaulted, more victims have since made their accusations known via an attorney representing the group.

Tyrone A. Blackburn, the attorney representing a number of the women accusing the couple of sexual assault, has amassed more claims in addition to the women he was already representing. While T.I. and Tiny haven’t been charged, Blackburn would take a different approach if he could.

“If I was a prosecutor, I’d have brought charges already,” Blackburn exclusively stated to The Daily Beast.

Blackburn is representing 11 of the accusers, among which are eight who say they were assaulted, drugged or kidnapped by the couple or someone from their entourage. The three others, one of which is a man, say that they were terrorized by T.I. and Tiny.

In a letter written by Blackburn to authorities in both Georgia and California, the claims of assault go back as far as 2005 in some cases all the way through 2017. Blackburn is keeping many of the details close but appears to be making headway into getting the cases heard before a judge.

“This is very sensitive, and I do not want the Harrises to get off on a technicality because I may have disclosed something prematurely or because something may have gotten out,” Blackburn said to the publication. “For me, the goal is to get justice for these women, hands down. This is not about money. This is not about clout.”

Photo: Getty

Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny Harris Of Sexual Assault  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Officers Who Did The Electric Slide At BLM…
 24 hours ago
03.10.21
The Notorious B.I.G.’s 10 Best Freestyles & Guest…
 1 day ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful…
 1 day ago
03.10.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny…
 1 day ago
03.10.21
Janelle Monae Gives Us Chills In Her Icy…
 2 days ago
03.08.21
Poet Amanda Gorman Shares Details Of Chilling Encounter…
 2 days ago
03.09.21
Gladys Knight Performing at Manchester O2 Apollo
Gladys Knight Delivers Soul-Stirring National Anthem
 2 days ago
03.08.21
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
‘Coming 2 America’ Drops One Day Early
 5 days ago
03.05.21
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Netflix, Obamas’ Higher Ground to Release Kevin Hart’s…
 5 days ago
03.05.21
2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover - Arrivals
Black Panther 2 Director Ryan Coogler Has ‘Really…
 6 days ago
03.04.21
6 Dr. Seuss Books No Longer Published Due…
 7 days ago
03.03.21
Hundreds Of Schoolgirls Released Days After Kidnapping In…
 1 week ago
03.03.21
T.I. & Tiny Accused Of Multiple Sexual Assaults,…
 1 week ago
03.03.21
Eddie Murphy Says Paramount Forced Them To Cast…
 1 week ago
03.03.21
Photos
Close