Huge Numbers Watched ‘Meghan And Harry’ Interview

Last night’s Oprah with Meghan and Harry interview was watched by over 17 million viewers. That amount of viewers made Oprah’s exclusive interview the largest primetime audience for any primetime special this TV season. If you think that’s impressive, there were over 12 billion posts about the jaw-dropping interview.

The interview turned out to the most live-streamed event on CBS alongside the Super Bowl. If you missed the interview you can catch it On Demand.

What did you think of Oprah’s interview?

