CLOSE
News
HomeNews

NFL Hires 1st Black Female Referee Maia Chaka

Seattle Dragons v. St. Louis Battlehawks

Source: Michael Thomas / Getty

Women may not be able to strap up and play the field, yet, but they can officiate!

Congratulations are in order as the NFL has announced the hiring of the first black female on-field official Maia Chaka.Maia Chaka is a teacher from Virginia Beach who comes with football officiating experience from college football and the XFL.

While Maia Chaka is now the first black female to officiate in the NFL, she becomes the second female to step on the field along side her officiating sister, Sarah Thomas, who joined the league in 2015.

Worth mentioning, Thomas also became the first female to officiate in a Super Bowl!

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

NFL Hires 1st Black Female Referee Maia Chaka  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Janelle Monae Gives Us Chills In Her Icy…
 6 hours ago
03.08.21
Gladys Knight Performing at Manchester O2 Apollo
Gladys Knight Delivers Soul-Stirring National Anthem
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
‘Coming 2 America’ Drops One Day Early
 3 days ago
03.05.21
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Netflix, Obamas’ Higher Ground to Release Kevin Hart’s…
 3 days ago
03.05.21
2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover - Arrivals
Black Panther 2 Director Ryan Coogler Has ‘Really…
 4 days ago
03.04.21
6 Dr. Seuss Books No Longer Published Due…
 5 days ago
03.03.21
Hundreds Of Schoolgirls Released Days After Kidnapping In…
 5 days ago
03.03.21
T.I. & Tiny Accused Of Multiple Sexual Assaults,…
 5 days ago
03.03.21
Eddie Murphy Says Paramount Forced Them To Cast…
 6 days ago
03.03.21
Aries Spears
Aries Spears Launches Tirade Against Rap Artists: “None…
 6 days ago
03.02.21
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
Eddie Murphy Says Political Correctness Is Making People…
 6 days ago
03.02.21
You Care: Divorce Papers Reveal The Reason Kim…
 1 week ago
03.02.21
Dancer Claims Professional Snitch Tekashi69 Hit Her With…
 1 week ago
03.02.21
The Marathon Continues: Daniel Kaluuya Quotes Nipsey Hussle…
 1 week ago
03.02.21
Photos
Close