Poet Amanda Gorman Shares Details Of Chilling Encounter With Security Guard

The 23-year-old poet and activist is not letting the moment dull her light.

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Amanda Gorman is one of the most visible figures in America after a show-stopping display of poetry during the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. However, the 23-year-old poet and activist shared details of a chilling encounter with a security guard that could have gone left.

Last Friday (March 5), Gorman shared details of the encounter via Twitter with the same proud determination that informs her works.

“A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because “you look suspicious.” I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat,” read the tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, Gorman brushed aside the moment in her own way and didn’t let the moment deter her from speaking the truth.

“In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be,” Gorman added.

After several of Gorman’s supporters reached out from a place of concern, Gorman graciously responded in a final tweet on the matter.

“I am so thankful for the outpouring of support since the incident last night. It won’t change the truth of what happened, and continues to happen to Black Americans, but it reassures me of what I already know: There is always far more good in this world than bad. Love, Amanda,” she wrote.

