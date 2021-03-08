CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What’s Trending!? Our Reaction To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Interview With Oprah [WATCH]

Yesterday Oprah’s interview released of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview and it has stunned everyone.  The mistreatment that the royal family has dealt with has now gone public and people across the nation are shocked.  Rickey Smiley and the morning show replay audio clips and react to all of the racism and mistreatment that Meghan Markle has gone through over the years.  Hear the clip and comment on your thoughts.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_2999834" align="alignleft" width="830"] Source: Pool/Samir Hussein / Getty[/caption] Here’s what we know: Black Twitter is not here for any disrespect towards Meghan Markle, especially if it’s rooted in racism. This is the lesson that British conservative pundit Katie Hopkins learned when she took to social media on the day of the Royal Wedding to say that the Duchess of Sussex didn’t have any class, compared to Prince William’s (white) wife Kate Middleton. Folks made it pretty clear that the 43-year-old, who looks A LOT older than what she is, should worry about her sagging skin instead of Markle’s business. Here’s some of the most scathing and funniest Tweets out there.

Photos
