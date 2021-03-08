CLOSE
Janelle Monae Gives Us Chills In Her Icy Blue Ralph Lauren Outfit

Source: Kurt Krieger – Corbis / Getty

Janelle Monae is the style queen that leaves no crumbs when it comes to fashion. Known for her monochromatic looks, the award-winning singing and actress makes bold, colorful fashion statements whenever she hits the red carpet. While she’s widely known for her black and white looks, every now and then she shakes things up by showing us just how far her style range stretches.

In an Instagram post, Janelle posed in a pair of sky blue slacks, a matching blouse, striped suspenders and white heels for Variety’s Women in Film roundtable. Styled by Mandel Korn, this Ralph Lauren ensemble screams spring! The honey blonde hair is a reinforcement of warmer days ahead. Although she introduced the color a few months back, it hits differently now that we’re only a few weeks away from transitioning into a new season.

I haven’t seen a red carpet moment that Janelle Monae didn’t thrive in. Her petite frame is always dressed to perfection in garments that speak to her personal style. She is easily one of my favorite people to watch during awards season. Now that she’s cut her hair and changed the color, I’m really excited to see how she maintains her natural tresses this summer. What do you think? Are you loving Janelle Monae in her powder blue Ralph Lauren ensemble?

 

