JAY-Z’s Net Worth Jumps 40 Percent Now Worth $1.4 Billion

As you may have heard JAY-Z just sold portions of his music streaming service TIDAL and in his champagne brand Armand de Brignac, so what does that mean for his overall net worth? Let’s break it down. According to Forbes, JAY-Z sold a majority stake of TIDAL to Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter and Square for $297 million.

He also sold 50 percent of his Armand de Brignac champagne brand (makers of Ace of Spade) to LVMH valued at $640 million. This gave him a 40 percent boost in net worth. So add up the $425 million in cash and investments, he made $320 million from the Armand de Brignac deal, Roc Nation is valued at $140 million, Dusse is valued at $120 million, his music catalog is valued at $95 million, his art collection is about $70 million, and real estates properties gives him $50 million for a grand total of $1.4 billion. Big Pimpin’ indeed.

