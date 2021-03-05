Gary’s Tea: Can We Really Compare Chloe Bailey To Beyonce’? [WATCH]

Continue reading Chloe Bailey Keeps Breaking The Internet & Some People Are Hating

As one half of the singing duo Chloe X Halle, Chloe Bailey has been linked to her sister, future Disney princess Halle Bailey and perhaps unfairly at that. Proving that she's her own woman, Chloe has been showing off and showing out on the 'Gram and Tik Tok with most people saluting her expression but the hate brigade is never too far away with their bad takes. Chloe Bailey, now 22, has garnered some measurable fame alongside her sister after being discovered by Beyoncé. With two full-length albums, a trio of extended plays, and a mixtape, the music has been strong for the Los Angeles-based duo for the past few years now. While Halle Bailey is still currently filming her landmark role as Princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid, both sisters have acting chops that were displayed on the Black-ish spinoff series, Grown-ish as sisters Sky and Jazz Forster. The attention lately is all on Chloe, who shared a sultry dance video to her Instagram page to celebrate her reaching 1 million followers on the platform. It was linked to the still-buzzing Silhouette Challenge, although her version was a whole dance routine that might not be fit for young eyes but still artfully done. Chloe also got involved in the Buss It Challenge previously. With Chloe Hailey being one of the bigger stars to engage in the challenge along with other videos of her displaying her sensuality, fans are reacting in droves with most comments praising her for owning it on her terms. As expected, there are far off corners of the Internet that can't seem to accept a young Black woman having fun and expressing herself. It should be noted that those critiques are largely being drowned out by the praise. Check out all the reactions, chatter, and related videos below.