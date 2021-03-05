CLOSE
For the Culture Creator's Summit- Landing Page_RD Richmond WCDX_February 2021
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Beaches Ocho Rios Has Reopened

Beautiful woman in Sardinia

Source: Manuel Breva Colmeiro / Getty

As of today, the Beaches resort in Ocho Rios is open for business. Re-opening comes with guidelines and those guidelines are all covered in the Beaches Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness that will be in effect all throughout the resort. Beaches will also give guests free COVID-19 tests before leaving to go back to the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

The resort is well-known for being one of the top destinations for families wanting to vacation in Jamaica.

Do you feel safe taking a trip out of the country this year?

See story here

Beaches Ocho Rios Has Reopened

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
‘Coming 2 America’ Drops One Day Early
 7 hours ago
03.05.21
Kevin Hart At FX premier
Netflix, Obamas’ Higher Ground to Release Kevin Hart’s…
 7 hours ago
03.05.21
2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover - Arrivals
Black Panther 2 Director Ryan Coogler Has ‘Really…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
6 Dr. Seuss Books No Longer Published Due…
 2 days ago
03.03.21
Hundreds Of Schoolgirls Released Days After Kidnapping In…
 2 days ago
03.03.21
T.I. & Tiny Accused Of Multiple Sexual Assaults,…
 2 days ago
03.03.21
Eddie Murphy Says Paramount Forced Them To Cast…
 3 days ago
03.03.21
Aries Spears
Aries Spears Launches Tirade Against Rap Artists: “None…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
Eddie Murphy Says Political Correctness Is Making People…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
You Care: Divorce Papers Reveal The Reason Kim…
 4 days ago
03.02.21
Dancer Claims Professional Snitch Tekashi69 Hit Her With…
 4 days ago
03.02.21
The Marathon Continues: Daniel Kaluuya Quotes Nipsey Hussle…
 4 days ago
03.02.21
Pied Piper of R&Pee & Alleged Herpes Spreader…
 4 days ago
03.02.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Tearfully Accepts…
 4 days ago
03.02.21
Photos
Close