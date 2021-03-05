Beaches Ocho Rios Has Reopened

As of today, the Beaches resort in Ocho Rios is open for business. Re-opening comes with guidelines and those guidelines are all covered in the Beaches Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness that will be in effect all throughout the resort. Beaches will also give guests free COVID-19 tests before leaving to go back to the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

The resort is well-known for being one of the top destinations for families wanting to vacation in Jamaica.

Do you feel safe taking a trip out of the country this year?

