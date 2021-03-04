CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Robin Thicke Talks New Single, “Look Easy” & How Loss Inspired His Latest Album [WATCH]

Grammy-nominated singer, writer, and host of The Masked Singer, Robin Thicke joins the show to discuss his new music! Thicke gets deep and shares some intimate details about how he’s experienced a lot of loss over the past couple of years. He premieres his newest single “Look Easy” from his latest album “On Earth And In Heaven” which he explains was inspired by the people in his life who he’s lost recently.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

17 Songs To Get You Through The Wait For The Election Results

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Songs To Get You Through The Wait For The Election Results

Continue reading 17 Songs To Get You Through The Wait For The Election Results

17 Songs To Get You Through The Wait For The Election Results

[caption id="attachment_3919696" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital[/caption] The Undefeated’s Aux Cord Chronicles are back with another playlist! This time the theme is election season. Journalist Justin Tinsley understands that we are all a nervous wreck as each vote is being counted. Below are songs to help you keep calm and look towards a brighter future. This playlist includes records from artists such as Nina Simone, Lil Baby, Marvin Gaye, plus more! “It captures the historical voyage of angst, aggression, and hope that we’ve always had once we step into the voting booth,” Tinsley wrote to describe the vibes of the songs over the years featured in this list. Listen to the full playlist on your music streaming service. SEE ALSO: Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts The Mood Of The 2020 Election Philadelphia’s Black Voters Come Into Focus As Pennsylvania Hangs In The Election’s Balance HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Robin Thicke Talks New Single, “Look Easy” & How Loss Inspired His Latest Album [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover - Arrivals
Black Panther 2 Director Ryan Coogler Has ‘Really…
 13 hours ago
03.04.21
6 Dr. Seuss Books No Longer Published Due…
 1 day ago
03.03.21
Hundreds Of Schoolgirls Released Days After Kidnapping In…
 1 day ago
03.03.21
T.I. & Tiny Accused Of Multiple Sexual Assaults,…
 2 days ago
03.03.21
Eddie Murphy Says Paramount Forced Them To Cast…
 2 days ago
03.03.21
Aries Spears
Aries Spears Launches Tirade Against Rap Artists: “None…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
Eddie Murphy Says Political Correctness Is Making People…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
You Care: Divorce Papers Reveal The Reason Kim…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Dancer Claims Professional Snitch Tekashi69 Hit Her With…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
The Marathon Continues: Daniel Kaluuya Quotes Nipsey Hussle…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Pied Piper of R&Pee & Alleged Herpes Spreader…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Tearfully Accepts…
 3 days ago
03.02.21
D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At…
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Photos
Close