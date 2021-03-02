CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home

Mo’Nique Comes Through With The Icy Park Drip In Swaggy Unboxing Video

Premiere Of Universal's "Almost Christmas" - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

We’ve written about Beyonce’s celebrity friends, siblings and mama rocking their Icy Park drip with pride (as they should), but comedienne Mo’nique deserves her own headline because sis always brings that extra fly flare we love!

Mo’nique put on a whole production for her Icy Park unboxing and served top notch swag while doing so. Then dropped in on our timelines for viewing pleasure. “I GOT MY BOX❤,” she captioned the IGTV video. “Hey my sweet babies. My baby @dwightholtjr is so AMAZING & CREATIVE. Here we GO🥰

Rocking salt and pepper bantu knots, Mo takes us through all the looks that came in the coveted box, starting with the promotional video that had us reacting the same way. “Is that Gucci Mane,” she says with enthusiasm at one point. She drifts off into a dream where we watch her sashay through her day wearing the monochromatic collection.

RELATED STORIES:

Blue Ivy Steals The Show In The Latest Icy Park Promo Video

The Best Celebrity Icy Park Unboxings

Mo’Nique Comes Through With The Icy Park Drip In Swaggy Unboxing Video  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Aries Spears
Aries Spears Launches Tirade Against Rap Artists: “None…
 4 hours ago
03.02.21
Eddie Murphy at arrivals for Wall Street...
Eddie Murphy Says Political Correctness Is Making People…
 4 hours ago
03.02.21
You Care: Divorce Papers Reveal The Reason Kim…
 22 hours ago
03.02.21
Dancer Claims Professional Snitch Tekashi69 Hit Her With…
 24 hours ago
03.02.21
The Marathon Continues: Daniel Kaluuya Quotes Nipsey Hussle…
 1 day ago
03.02.21
Pied Piper of R&Pee & Alleged Herpes Spreader…
 1 day ago
03.02.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Tearfully Accepts…
 1 day ago
03.02.21
D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Ayesha Curry Says Switching To A Dairy-Free Lifestyle…
 3 days ago
03.01.21
A ‘Superman’ Reboot Is On The Way, Ta-Nehisi…
 4 days ago
03.01.21
D’USSE Cognac and JAY-Z to Auction Off A…
 5 days ago
02.26.21
Dr. Dre Has Requested A Trial To Decide…
 5 days ago
02.26.21
Photos
Close