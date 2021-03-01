CLOSE
You’ll Never Guess The Reason Black Tony Is In Jail! [WATCH]

It wouldn’t be a normal day if Black Tony didn’t come into work, but this time was a little different. Our friend Black Tony is currently locked up and left us a voicemail explaining what happened and why he needs our help.  He says he was selling Chick-Fil-A on Sunday and was booked for trafficking chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. Listen to the voicemail on how Black Tony ended up in jail this weekend.

  

