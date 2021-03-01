Rapper T.I. , Wife Tiny Harris Accused Of Sexual Assault In Multiple States

An attorney is pursuing legal action against T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, who are being accused of sexual assault in multiple states. Tyrone A. Blackburn represents 11 individuals and says he’s been contacted by 30 people who claim, “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation.” The claims span 15 years and are said to be “eerily consistent.” Some women say they were “coerced by Tiny to ingest drugs,” however Tiny and T.I. deny all allegations against them.

Blackburn sent letters to officials in Georgia and California requesting investigations be opened “under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) and Georgia’s Rape, Kidnapping, RICO, and Terroristic Threats Statues.”

Five women told The New York Times they were drugged or sexually assaulted by the couple or others “in their orbit.” Do you think they’re telling the truth or is this just a plot for a money grab?

