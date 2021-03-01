CLOSE
Crime
HomeCrime

Rapper T.I., Wife Tiny Harris Accused Of Sexual Assault In Multiple States

Los Angeles premiere of &apos;Get Hard&apos;

Source: DVSIL / iPhotoLive.com/WENN.com / WENN

An attorney is pursuing legal action against T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, who are being accused of sexual assault in multiple states. Tyrone A. Blackburn represents 11 individuals and says he’s been contacted by 30 people who claim, “forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation.” The claims span 15 years and are said to be “eerily consistent.” Some women say they were “coerced by Tiny to ingest drugs,” however Tiny and T.I. deny all allegations against them.

Blackburn sent letters to officials in Georgia and California requesting investigations be opened “under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA) and Georgia’s Rape, Kidnapping, RICO, and Terroristic Threats Statues.”

Five women told The New York Times they were drugged or sexually assaulted by the couple or others “in their orbit.” Do you think they’re telling the truth or is this just a plot for a money grab?

See story here

12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t Don’t Stink
12 photos
Bring ‘Em Out! T.I. Wants All The Smoke To Challenge 50 Cent To A VERZUZ Battle
11 photos
Rapper T.I. , Wife Tiny Harris Accused Of Sexual Assault In Multiple States

Videos
Latest
D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At…
 19 hours ago
03.01.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 20 hours ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball…
 1 day ago
03.01.21
Ayesha Curry Says Switching To A Dairy-Free Lifestyle…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
A ‘Superman’ Reboot Is On The Way, Ta-Nehisi…
 3 days ago
03.01.21
D’USSE Cognac and JAY-Z to Auction Off A…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
Dr. Dre Has Requested A Trial To Decide…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
Watch: Kirk Franklin’s Joyous ‘Tiny Desk’ In Home…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
After Successfully Trolling Fans, Title For Third Sony/Marvel…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
‘Hello Beautiful’ Highlights Lil Kim’s Legendary Impact In…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
VIOLA DAVIS in Glamour magazine april 2015 issue
Viola Davis On The Prospect Of Becoming The…
 4 days ago
02.25.21
Samsung Announces New “Buy and Try” Program For…
 5 days ago
02.25.21
Infamous Cocaine Kingpin Rayful Edmond’s Life Sentence Reduced,…
 5 days ago
02.25.21
&apos;The Equalizer 2&apos; Premiere - Arrivals
Wesley Snipes Wants To Be In The ‘Blade’…
 6 days ago
02.23.21
Photos
Close