CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A ‘Superman’ Reboot Is On The Way, Ta-Nehisi Coates Writing Script

The Man of Steel flies again.

Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

One of the world’s greatest, if not greatest, superheros will be making comeback to the big screen. And the hand penning the project will be melanated.

As spotted on Deadline a new installment to the Superman film franchise has been slotted. According to the article Warner Bros and DC Comics are on board to bring Clark Kent to life for the new generation of comic fans. Even more exciting is the creatives that have been booked to develop the movie. Ta-Nehisi Coates is confirmed as the writer for the script which sounds like a win for the culture. He celebrated the announced via his Instagram account where he posted the Superman logo over a black background and ““Though I’m way overdue, I’d be starting anew…” —Nina Simone” as his caption.

Coates gained a wide readership during his time as national correspondent at The Atlantic, where he wrote about cultural, social, and political issues, particularly regarding African Americans and white supremacy. His freelance resume reads like a who’s who of high profile publications including The Village Voice, TIME, The New York Times Magazine and The Washington Post. He has also published three non-fiction books. The Beautiful StruggleBetween the World and Me, and We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy. Between the World and Me won the 2015 National Book Award for Nonfiction. He has also written a Black Panther series and a Captain America series for Marvel Comics.

J.J. Abrams, of Star Wars fame, is schedule to produce the effort. At this time a release date is not known.

Photo:

A ‘Superman’ Reboot Is On The Way, Ta-Nehisi Coates Writing Script  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At…
 1 day ago
03.01.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 1 day ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Ayesha Curry Says Switching To A Dairy-Free Lifestyle…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
A ‘Superman’ Reboot Is On The Way, Ta-Nehisi…
 3 days ago
03.01.21
D’USSE Cognac and JAY-Z to Auction Off A…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
Dr. Dre Has Requested A Trial To Decide…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
Watch: Kirk Franklin’s Joyous ‘Tiny Desk’ In Home…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
After Successfully Trolling Fans, Title For Third Sony/Marvel…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
‘Hello Beautiful’ Highlights Lil Kim’s Legendary Impact In…
 4 days ago
02.26.21
VIOLA DAVIS in Glamour magazine april 2015 issue
Viola Davis On The Prospect Of Becoming The…
 4 days ago
02.25.21
Samsung Announces New “Buy and Try” Program For…
 5 days ago
02.25.21
Infamous Cocaine Kingpin Rayful Edmond’s Life Sentence Reduced,…
 5 days ago
02.25.21
&apos;The Equalizer 2&apos; Premiere - Arrivals
Wesley Snipes Wants To Be In The ‘Blade’…
 7 days ago
02.23.21
Photos
Close