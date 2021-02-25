Front Page News: Here’s What You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Bill [WATCH]

Eva is giving all the new news on all things coronavirus. At first, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had some speculation but now health officials are saying that the one-dose vaccine is effective. The Moderna vaccine is also working to make their vaccine more effective for the new strain of the virus. Also, the House will vote on a new coronavirus relief bill tomorrow. Eva explains details of the possible new bill and the Westcoast strain of the virus.
Coronavirus Panic Buyers Fight Over Toilet Paper Amidst Lines Stretched To Infinity
For the love if god-what is it with the toilet paper?! What am I missing? Besides toilet paper...#coronapocalypse #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/ZGzglIkeIr— Julia Garstecki (@JuliaGarstecki) March 13, 2020
So easily to get in panic mode @Costco #panicbuying #QuarantineAndChill pic.twitter.com/pMu6b5dylK— me (@__MaryEllen) March 13, 2020
Super productive trip to the store today #coronavirus #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/cwOK4tW6lI— Jon Jacobson (@Jon_NBA) March 13, 2020
Our local @Walmart in MS is getting wiped out #panicbuying #coronapocalypse #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/AwJKWN8jrV— Tammie 💚🐱👩🦽🥞 (@TheNUBalicious) March 13, 2020
Every human about to have to start wiping like the Dogs once the toilet paper is all gone XD #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/zCGwLsdFUS— Sir Saltine ❁ (@WackyW3irdo) March 13, 2020
🎵Oh when the shelves... oh when the shelves go empty-in 🎶 sing it with me #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/RtQYFuymlz— Allyanna Anglim (@AllyannaAnglim) March 13, 2020
