Columbus Short Alleges Britney Spears’ Parents Used Racial Slur During Fling

While many remember Columbus Short from his days on Scandal and in the movie Stomp The Yard, some may also remember him as a dancer. He was once a dancer for Britney Spears. In his 2020 autobiography, Short Stories, he claims Britney pursued him in 2003 when he was her dancer. He said they slept together once on a trip to Rome.

He claims he overheard her parents on the phone with Britney ask her, why are you f–that n–. He said Britney looked at him apologetically. Someone close to Britney’s father denies the claim saying her father wasn’t in her life at that time.

Do you believe Columbus Short?

