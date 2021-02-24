CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dr. Dre Salutes JAY-Z For LVMH Deal

Dr. Dre Tom Ford Fashion Show

Source: (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

Dr. Dre made a rare post to his Instagram page to congratulate his fellow rhyme-spitter, JAY-Z on his deal with LVMH. “Congratulations Jay Z!!” writes Dre, alongside an image of himself looking healthy and composed. “Dope AF!! That’s Black Excellence.” Dre continues to recover from surgery after suffering from an aneurysm. Since being released from the hospital the mega-producer has been focusing on his eagerly awaited Detox album.

A snippet of Dre rapping alongside KXNG Crooked about his divorce has leaked online suggesting the project may be closer to completion than we think. Hopefully so.

Who is your biggest cheerleader? Show them some love.

See story here

WARDROBE WARS: Jay-Z vs Pharrell (Hip Hop Edition)
0 photos
Dr. Dre Salutes JAY-Z For LVMH Deal

Videos
Latest
&apos;The Equalizer 2&apos; Premiere - Arrivals
Wesley Snipes Wants To Be In The ‘Blade’…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Bag Collection: Jay-Z Sells Half Of Aces Of…
 2 days ago
02.23.21
Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended…
 2 days ago
02.23.21
The Rickey Smiley $1000 Stimulus Contest
 2 days ago
02.22.21
Jackie Aina Launches “Adore U” Candle Collection Aimed…
 3 days ago
02.22.21
SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Expand Their Support…
 3 days ago
02.22.21
Talib Kweli Issues Statement After Wife Files For…
 3 days ago
02.22.21
Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique Da Diva Host…
 5 days ago
02.19.21
Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom…
 6 days ago
02.19.21
Donald Glover Presents
Donald Glover Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios
 6 days ago
02.18.21
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown’s GoFundMe Under Investigation,…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Colin Kaepernick TV Team Heightens Security Over Threat…
 7 days ago
02.18.21
That’s Major: Lauryn Hill Becomes The First Female…
 7 days ago
02.18.21
Diddy Announces New Celebrity Basketball Series ‘The Crew…
 7 days ago
02.18.21
Photos
Close