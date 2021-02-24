Dr. Dre Salutes JAY-Z For LVMH Deal

Dr. Dre made a rare post to his Instagram page to congratulate his fellow rhyme-spitter, JAY-Z on his deal with LVMH. “Congratulations Jay Z!!” writes Dre, alongside an image of himself looking healthy and composed. “Dope AF!! That’s Black Excellence.” Dre continues to recover from surgery after suffering from an aneurysm. Since being released from the hospital the mega-producer has been focusing on his eagerly awaited Detox album.

A snippet of Dre rapping alongside KXNG Crooked about his divorce has leaked online suggesting the project may be closer to completion than we think. Hopefully so.

Who is your biggest cheerleader? Show them some love.

See story here