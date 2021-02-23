CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Urban One Submits A Proposal To Open First Black-Owned Casino in U.S.

One Casino-Alfred CLO Marsha

Source: Jasmine Snead / iOne Digital

From Richmond Times-Dispatch: Urban One, owner of four radio stations targeting predominantly Black audiences in Richmond, announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the owner of Colonial Downs Group and a growing chain of gaming emporiums in Virginia, to propose a $517 million casino resort and live music theater in South Richmond on property now owned by Philip Morris USA.

The Urban One partnership with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment would take Colonial Downs out of the running for a potential license to build and operate a casino in Richmond. The city also expects to receive an application from the Pamunkey Indian Tribe for a $350 million South Richmond casino resort it proposed 13 months ago.

Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins confirmed that the company would be the majority investor in the project, following the path blazed by the late Don Barden, the first Black majority owner of a casino in the United States.

For more info, click here!

 

Urban One Submits A Proposal To Open First Black-Owned Casino in U.S.  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
&apos;The Equalizer 2&apos; Premiere - Arrivals
Wesley Snipes Wants To Be In The ‘Blade’…
 10 hours ago
02.23.21
Bag Collection: Jay-Z Sells Half Of Aces Of…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Kanye West Going On MAGA Presidential Run Ended…
 1 day ago
02.23.21
Jackie Aina Launches “Adore U” Candle Collection Aimed…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Expand Their Support…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
Talib Kweli Issues Statement After Wife Files For…
 2 days ago
02.22.21
Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique Da Diva Host…
 4 days ago
02.19.21
Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom…
 5 days ago
02.19.21
Donald Glover Presents
Donald Glover Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios
 5 days ago
02.18.21
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown’s GoFundMe Under Investigation,…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Colin Kaepernick TV Team Heightens Security Over Threat…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
That’s Major: Lauryn Hill Becomes The First Female…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Diddy Announces New Celebrity Basketball Series ‘The Crew…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Blue Ivy Steals The Show In The Latest…
 6 days ago
02.18.21
Photos
Close