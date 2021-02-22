CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Beyonce’ Got Her Booty Done? [WATCH]

If you’ve seen the recent drops of Ivy Park, then you’ve seen Beyonce’s booty.  Gary’s tea is saying that some people have their eyebrows raised at Queen Bey’s recent photos.  Some people are inquiring if Beyonce’ has some work done on her booty to prepare for the release of the newest Icy Park collection.  Do you think she would get her body done?

In other news, we are congratulating Ne-Yo and his wife on expecting a new baby.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype [PHOTOS]

Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection And They’re Super Hype [PHOTOS]

If a big orange box with burgundy stripes arrives on your door step, congratulations…Beyonce knows you. The orange box has been floating around social media with celebrities who received the coveted clothing rack full of Beyonce’s collaboration with Adidas and they’re celebrating by showing off the garments on the ‘gram. MUST SEE: Beyoncé Counts Down To The Ivy Park x Adidas Launch By Giving Us Bawwwdy! From Janelle Monae to Laverne Cox (even Reese Witherspoon got a box), check out celebs rocking their Ivy Park swag. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7L4QABnAL1/

Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Beyonce’ Got Her Booty Done? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Jackie Aina Launches “Adore U” Candle Collection Aimed…
 1 day ago
02.22.21
SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Expand Their Support…
 1 day ago
02.22.21
Talib Kweli Issues Statement After Wife Files For…
 1 day ago
02.22.21
Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique Da Diva Host…
 3 days ago
02.19.21
Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom…
 4 days ago
02.19.21
Donald Glover Presents
Donald Glover Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios
 5 days ago
02.18.21
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown’s GoFundMe Under Investigation,…
 5 days ago
02.18.21
Colin Kaepernick TV Team Heightens Security Over Threat…
 5 days ago
02.18.21
That’s Major: Lauryn Hill Becomes The First Female…
 5 days ago
02.18.21
Diddy Announces New Celebrity Basketball Series ‘The Crew…
 5 days ago
02.18.21
Blue Ivy Steals The Show In The Latest…
 5 days ago
02.18.21
Ciara Rumored To Start Her Own Skin Care…
 5 days ago
02.18.21
Yara Shahidi Debuts Facebook Watch ‘Forward: Future of…
 6 days ago
02.17.21
McDonald’s Grants Early Access To New Crispy Chicken…
 6 days ago
02.17.21
Photos
Close